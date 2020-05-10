Blind Spot Solutions Market 2020 Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Aptiv, Autoliv, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Ficosa International S.A., Gentex

The blind spot in a vehicle is the area around the vehicle which cannot be directly witnessed by the driver while at the controls, under existing circumstances. The blind spots might make driving and lane changing very difficult. Thus, these blind spots can be eliminated by using advanced blind spot solutions. These solutions combine various components to deliver drivers better prevention measures informing them of any vehicles, obstacles, motorbikes or pedestrians in their blind vision. These solutions are offered with a combination of information produced from infrared sensors, radar sensors, cameras, and several other components.

Key players profiled in the report include Aptiv PLC, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Ficosa International S.A., Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The major factors driving the growth of the blind spot solutions market are increasing consumer demand for active safety systems, rising acceptance of smart mirrors, growing demand for premium vehicles, and stringent government regulation with respect to vehicle and passenger safety. Further, the emergence of autonomous vehicles is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the blind spot solutions market in the near future.

The “Global Blind Spot Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blind spot solutions industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blind spot solutions market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology type, vehicle type, and geography. The global blind spot solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blind spot solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global blind spot solutions market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, and vehicle type. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Blind Spot Detection System, Park Assist System, Backup Camera System, Surround View System, and Virtual Pillars. Based on technology type, the blind spot solutions market is divided into Radar-Based Systems, Ultrasonic-Based Systems, and Camera-Based Systems. On basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, and Electric Vehicle.

