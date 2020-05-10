Bubble Tea Market Analysis 2020-2026 Global Industry Demand, Growth Rate 19.1%, Trends, Top Players Analysis – Kung Fu Tea, Gong Cha, Boba Guys, Chatime

The latest market research report Published by ReportsnReports provides the Bubble Tea Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

The global Bubble Tea market is valued at 5610.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19320 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Bubble Tea Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Bubble Tea industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Bubble Tea Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Top Manufacturers Analysis:

– Kung Fu Tea

– Gong Cha

– Boba Guys

– Chatime

– ShareTea

– 8tea5

– Quickly

– CoCo Fresh

– ViVi Bubble Tea.

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 59%.

Global Bubble Tea Market: Regional Analysis: The Bubble Tea market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bubble Tea market is segmented into

– Classic/Original

– Fruit Flavored

– Other Flavors

– The segment of classic or original holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53%.

Segment by Application

– 18-25 years old

– 26-35 years old

– 36-45 years old

– Other Groups

– The 18-25 years old holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Table 1. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2015-2026)

Table 2. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

Table 3. Global Bubble Tea Market Size by Type (M Cups) (US$ Million) (2020 VS 2026)

Table 4. Global Key Bubble Tea Manufacturers Covered in This Study

Table 5. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 6. Global Bubble Tea Sales Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 7. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million USD) by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Bubble Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Market Bubble Tea Average Price (USD/Cup) of Key Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 10. Manufacturers Bubble Tea Sales Sites and Area Served

Table 11. Manufacturers Bubble Tea Product Types

Table 12. Global Bubble Tea Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 13. Global Bubble Tea by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bubble Tea as of 2019)

Table 14.Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 15. Main Points Interviewed from Key Bubble Tea Players

Table 16. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million US$) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 19. Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

