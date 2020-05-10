Combi Boilers Market Increasing Demand with Leading Players to 2026

Global Combi Boilers Market: Overview

A combi boilers is a combination of a highly efficient water heater and a central heating boiler within one compact unit. A combi boilers offers combined functions of a water heater and a central heating boiler to condense surplus energy that would otherwise have been wasted in the atmosphere. It send the energy back to the central heating system. A combi boilers is typically over 90% efficient and thus, it is eco-friendly, as it reduces the carbon footprint. A combi boilers has a flue gas heat recovery system. During the operation of any boiler, flue gases are inevitably formed.

The combi boilers recycles the heat from these flue gases and uses it to pre-heat the freshwater as it enters the boiler from mains. This means that the boiler does not need to work hard to heat the water and hence, it requires less energy. The combi boilers also has a condensing pipe which enables the condensed vapor to drain away while the boiler is working.

Global Combi Boilers Market: Drivers & Restrains

Key factors driving the demand for combi boilers include an effective heating system that costs less; space saving (as there is no need for additional bulky kits like a hot water cylinder or cold tanks); compact size; and enhanced efficiency. As a result, combi boilers are rapidly becoming a preferred heating system across the world, for example, newly built homes in the U.K. have 50% of new boiler installations.

Also, stringent government norms pertaining to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, primarily across residential establishments