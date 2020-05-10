Container Handling Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Container Handling Equipment Market: Overview

A container handling crane, also known as a container crane or a ship-to-shore crane, is a type of large dockside gantry crane found at container terminals for loading and unloading intermodal containers from container ships. Container handling equipment is used for the storage, movement, control, and protection of materials such as products and goods throughout the process of distribution, disposal, and consumption. Container handling equipment is involved in the completing system and is generally classified into four main categories: engineered systems, industrial trucks, storage and handling equipment, and bulk material handling.

Increase in containerized trade across the world, stringent emission regulations for container handling equipment, and strong demand in Asia Pacific and Middle East are anticipated to fuel demand for container handling equipment.

Global Container Handling Equipment Market: Key Segments

The container handling equipment market can be segmented based on type, tonnage capacity, propulsion, and region. Based on type, the global container handling equipment market can be classified into automated stacking cranes (ASC), empty container handling forklift trucks (FLT), laden forklift trucks (FLT), mobile harbor cranes (MHC), rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, reach stackers, rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, straddle carriers, and terminal tractors. The ship-to-shore cranes segment was accounted a significant market share in Container Handling Equipment market 2017.

Ship-to-shore cranes are used for loading and unloading containers from ships. Container loading and unloading from larger ships are fully dependent on the availability of these cranes. As per the Port Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (PEMA), the demand for these cranes primarily comes from medium and larger ports in countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, India, and Vietnam in Asia Pacific due to increased container traffic. All these factors are expected to boost the demand for ship-to-shore cranes in the coming years.