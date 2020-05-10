CRISPR Technology Market to Grow at 25% CAGR to 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, CRISPR Technology Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the CRISPR Technology Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the CRISPR Technology Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

CRISPR Technology Market is expected to grow from US$ 562 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,715 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The CRISPR technology market is driven by various factors such as increasing funding and private investments and the growing adoption of CRISPR technology.

“The CRISPR services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The CRISPR services segment is the faster-growing segment in the CRISPR technology market, by product and service. Based on services, the CRISPR services market is segmented into gRNA design and vector construction, cell line engineering, screening services, and other CRISPR services (mediated transcriptome editing and epigenome editing services).

“The Biomedical Applications segment, by application, is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

The Major Biomedical Applications of CRISPR include gene therapy, drug discovery, and diagnostics. Across the globe, various gene therapy clinical trials are currently underway. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of CRISPR technology in this segment. In drug discovery applications, CRISPR is used to develop more physiologically relevant models (cell lines and animal models) that correlate better to the clinical setting and thereby reduce drug candidate failure in the initial steps.

“Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

Currently, 144 gene and cell therapy companies are based in the APAC that can potentially use CRISPR technology in the coming future. In China, gene editing using CRISPR has attracted strong government funding. China was among the first to allow the editing of human embryos using CRISPR-Cas9, while the US and European countries banned it. As reported by Goldman Sachs, by the end of February 2018, China had registered nine clinical trials based on CRISPR-edited cells on various diseases such as cancers and HIV infection, whereas the US had registered only one trial since the beginning of 2018.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 28%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 32%, and Others:43%

By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 24%, APAC: 28%, and RoW: 10%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To strategically analyze the market structure, profile the key players of the market, and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, describe, and forecast the CRISPR technology market based on product and service, application, end user, and region

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and product launches in the market

Top Companies profiled in the CRISPR Technology Market include are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Horizon Discovery (UK), Agilent (US), Cellecta (US), GeneCopoeia Inc.(US), New England Biolabs (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (US), OriGene (US), Synthego (US) and Toolgen (S. Korea).

