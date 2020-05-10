Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Assessment – Latest Insights On Trends And Challenges

According to a new market report pertaining to the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market published by Transparency Market Research the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2019 and US$ ~20.4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~11% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the distributed antenna system market can be attributed to the growing popularity of mobile communication devices and adoption of wireless connectivity across the world. North America is anticipated to lead the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.

Growing Requirement to Boost Communication Signals to Drive Global Market

Multiple technologies are being developed in order to provide better networking solutions around the globe. At present, growing adoption of BYOD (bring your own device) such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets across the world is boosting the demand for better communication signals. This is primarily due to the growing consumer desire for continuous online connectivity for audiovisual communication around the globe.

Moreover, network sufficiency is an important aspect of public safety communication. Even some municipalities insist on public safety coverage in buildings before providing actual certificates of occupancy. High-speed data services have become commonplace fixtures in buildings, as modern culture and society is reliant on wireless communication. Consequently, this is driving the demand for distributed antenna systems in order to boost communication signals within buildings to meet public safety network (PSN) needs and to provide other technologies and frequencies at the same time. Therefore, increase in demand for higher bandwidth applications and in-building wireless solutions is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the distributed antenna system market during the forecast period.

Untapped Regions to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to fuel the demand for distributed antenna systems. Currently, these economies have significantly deploying distributed antenna systems. This is the result of growing awareness and penetration of Internet as well as rising demand for connectivity within public infrastructure.

For instance, the rapidly growing number of 4G subscribers in Asia Pacific is expected to provide several opportunities for the distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period. In addition, demand for DAS solutions is growing continuously from residential and commercial subscribers for 24/7 connectivity. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is expected to be a potential market for DAS, largely due to the growing requirement to upgrade to a robust network.

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market: Segmentation

The global distributed antenna system (DAS) market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and end user. Based on component, the global distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been categorized into hardware and services. Hardware segment has been further divided into active DAS, passive DAS, cabling, and hybrid. The market for active distributed antenna systems has been cross-segmented into head-end and remotes, trays, antennas, and others. Passive distributed antenna systems has been sub-categorized into donor antennas, trays, repeaters, and others. The cabling segment has been further categorized into coaxial, optical fiber, CAT5, and others. Similarly, hybrid DAS has been further divided into head-end and remotes, and repeaters. The services segment has been classified into design & installation services and maintenance services.