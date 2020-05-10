Drone Market Size, Demand, Application, Key-Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2029

The global keyword Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each keyword Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the keyword Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the keyword across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the keyword market from a global as well as local viewpoint. The drone market is witnessing significant breakthroughs in the defense sector with drone technology targeted at providing precision based, guided missiles. The lethal combination of stealth capabilities and advanced video imaging is equipping the military in developed countries with drones that are capable of wreaking extensive damage on enemy territory. Emerging nations and war torn lands like Syria are improvising and using cost cutting strategies like the usage of cheap, commercial quadcopters fitted with improvised and low intensity bombs to be used in their military operations. The drone market is expected to showcase stellar growth with a CAGR of ~ 23.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2029 reveals the newest study by Fact.MR.

In this keyword market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The keyword market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Keyword Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product type,

Commercial Drone

Military Drone

On the basis of Payload,

Upto 25 Kg

25 Kg – 150 Kg

150 Kg – 600 Kg

Above 600 Kg

By Application type,

Aerial Surveying & Photography

Agriculture

Construction

Film and Television

Border Security

Combat Operations

Search and rescue

Prominent keyword market players covered in the report contain:

SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd

3D Robotics Inc.

Aerovironment Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc.

Elbit Systems, ltd.

General Atomics

Israel Aerospace Industries

The Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman

Parrot SA

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the keyword market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each keyword market vendor in an in-depth manner.

