Epistaxis Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts Report

In several emergency cases, oral doctors and maxillofacial surgeons are being called on in the hospitals to check the common case of nose-bleeding. This condition, medically known as epistaxis, has been one of the common pains for people through the age. Increasing exposure to physical traumas and harsh environment continue to factor the incidence of epistaxis across the globe. From physical assault to entry of foreign particles, epistaxis can be caused from a range of factors, increasing the need for appropriate and easily available medicine.

Manufacturers of drugs are actively developing improved drugs on epistaxis to help people control persistent bleeding from the nose. A recently-published report by Fact.MR projects that in 2017, nearly US$ 150 Mn worth of epistaxis medicine and drugs will be sold across the globe.

The study further expects that by the end of 2026, the global epistaxis market will be worth over US$ 230 Mn value, expanding at an estimated 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Key factors driving the sales of epistaxis have been addressed and analyzed in the report.

Research shows that common etiologies for epistaxis include blood dyscrasias, consumption of bioreactive medications, arteriovenous malformations, traumatic intubation, orthognathic surgeries, and oncological surgeries. Prevalence of such factors has necessitated the need for first-line medical assistance and management, which is greatly important for minimizing patient morbidity, and in worst cases, mortality. The report has considered several scenarios that project a robust growth in demand for epistaxis medicine in the foreseeable future.

In this epistaxis market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2012-2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2026

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2026

The business intelligence study of the epistaxis market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the epistaxis market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the epistaxis market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global epistaxis market report consist of

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Ciron Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc

Smith & Nephew Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Ferring B.V.

Each market player encompassed in the epistaxis market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the epistaxis market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global epistaxis market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

The global epistaxis market covers the demand trends of each product which includes

Vasoconstrictors

Anesthetics

Antibiotic Ointments

Cauterizing Agents

What insights readers can gather from the epistaxis market report?

A critical study of the epistaxis market on the basis of product, distribution channel and region.

Learn the behavior pattern of every epistaxis market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global epistaxis market landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The epistaxis market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant epistaxis market share and why? What strategies are the epistaxis market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global epistaxis market? What factors are negatively affecting the epistaxis market growth? What will be the value of the global epistaxis market by the end of 2026?

