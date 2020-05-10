Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size will Escalate Rapidly in the Near Future 2026

Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market: Overview

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), which is also commonly referred to as Buna-N, is usually produced from hydrocarbons. NBR is widely used in the petroleum and natural gas industry. It is a form of synthetic rubber that is a copolymer of butadiene and acrylonitrile. As the name suggests, the curing process is quick in case of fast curing NBR. Like NBR, fast curing NBR is widely used in the automobile and aeronautical industries to manufacture fuel/oil hoses and seals. Fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber also possesses the ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures from -40 °C to 107 °C, making it suitable to be used in aeronautical applications.

Other applications of fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber include, but are not limited to, lab/medical examination gloves, O-rings, gaskets, V belts, rollers, molded goods, footwear, sealants, sponges, adhesives, and sealants.

Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market: Drivers

A key factor impacting the global fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber market positively is the expansion of the global automobiles market, mainly the global cars market. Automobiles is a major end-use industry of the fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber market. More than half of the fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber produced is used for the manufacture of O-rings, V belts, seals, fuel hoses, and other products used in the automobiles industry. fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber is manufactured from butadiene, which is produced from refining of crude oil using naphtha.

Crude oil is a highly volatile commodity due to its ever changing supply-demand scenario. Therefore, any imbalance in the demand and supply of crude oil affects its pricing structure, which ultimately leads to volatility in its prices in the global market. Volatility in crude oil prices further affects prices of refining products such as propylene and butadiene.

Key players operating in the global fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber market include JSR Corporation, Lanxess, Zeon Chemicals, and Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.