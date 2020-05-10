Flax Milk Market Projected to Grow at Steady Rate through 2017 – 2025

Latest Study on the Global Flax Milk Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the Flax Milk market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the Flax Milk market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the Flax Milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the Flax Milk market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Indispensable Insights Related to the Flax Milk Market Included in the Report:

Estimated output of the Flax Milk market in 2019

Growth factors and restraints likely to influence the dynamics of the Flax Milk market

Growth prospects of the Flax Milk market in various regions

Parameters expected to shape the growth of the Flax Milk market

Company profiles of established players in the Flax Milk market

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

Market Segmentation:

Milk alternative has a rising acceptance not only among vegans but also among health-conscious consumers. Of this larger segment Flax milk is available in various product categories such as flavored, plain and flavored unsweetened. Flax milk market is segmented on the basis of a type as; plane and flavored, where vanilla and chocolate flavors are some of the key flavors in Flax milk.

Based on distribution channel Flax milk market is segmented as, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online stores, convenience stores and other retail formats. Sales from supermarkets in Europe has witnessed growth in recent years, this is due to the private label brands leading the sales in the majority of the region.

Flax Milk Market Regional Outlook:

The use of flax has a historical significance in the U.S. and Europe where flax was used for vegetable-based cloth until the 19th century. Western Europe and North America among one of the most attractive markets for milk alternatives including flax seed, which is backed by the highest growth in demand for organic and healthy food trends. People in these regions have started making their own flax milk at home, however, the convenience of packed flax milk has propelled the consumption of flax milk.

According to Google trends, countries such as Australia, New-Zealand, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. have reported highest searches for vegan food. Similarly dairy free, flax milk, soy milk, almond milk searches have shown a high interest from people in the same countries.

Flax Milk Market Drivers and Trends:

The health trend is now on an exponential growth, consumers want food to be healthy and have thus become more demanding. Manufacturers are also looking to innovate and provide a healthy alternative to consumers. This is well synergized with the organic trend where consumers are willing to pay more for organic and healthy food. With small and medium scale enterprises (SME's) having witnessed double-digit growth, food and beverages giant have focused their investment in such produces of organic and healthy food, acquisition and mergers have become common in order gain substantial market capitalization.

Lactose intolerance and milk allergy are key drivers that are driving new innovation in products, which is growing the market. Lactose-free milk is also available in the market, however, the dairy substitutes including Flax milk is an effective option for people with other milk protein allergies. Many people have started opting for completely dairy-free alternatives and this is where flax milk provides creamy nutty flavor alternative.

A significant shift in populations from rural to urban areas in various developing economies is another factor driving market growth. Rapid lifestyle changes in terms of working hours, commuting time and daily chore time are some factors resulting in a shift towards more convenient or packaged food options. An increasing number of working professionals, single-person households and students are opting for on-the-go drinks, which they can easily pick from supermarkets or convenience stores, and still maintain a healthy diet

Flax Milk Market Key Players:

Flax milk products have been introduced by the manufacturers in both flavored and unflavored product categories and a demand surplus has also been noticed in the sales of these products although most of the products are sold under private label some of the global market players participating in flax milk market include; Good Karma Foods, Inc., GoBeyond Foods.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Flax Milk market:

Which end-use is likely to dominate the Flax Milk market in terms of demand and share? What is the scope for innovation in the Flax Milk market? How are the evolving regulatory policies expected to impact the growth of the Flax Milk market? Which region is likely to offer a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Flax Milk market? How are market players aiming to enhance their manufacturing/production capacity?

