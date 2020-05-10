Global Automotive NVH Materials Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Automotive NVH Materials Market

Our recently published a report on the global Automotive NVH Materials Market for which an extensive study has been conducted. The potential of the market and the predictive figures have been revealed in the report that would work for the duration period of 2019 to 2025. The prospect of the market, as revealed, in the report, has been founded upon data and figures provided by analysts for a comprehensive overall understanding of the market. Several factors have been included to gauge the market properly, they include various projections, historic details, demographic changes, market dynamics, and others. The study also included various strategic moves taken by top-notch market players that could impact the global market. At the same time, several pointers have been used to understand the direction the market is about to take to rise on a profitable note. This method reveals more about the internal dynamics at play, which improves the assessment of the market.

The Global Automotive NVH Materials market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many established and local players around the world. The report profiles the following com-panies- BASF, 3M, Huntsman Corporation, Exxon Mobil, Warren Nonwoven Ltd., Covestro AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Dow Chemicals, Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Lanx-ess AG, and Borgers AG. These companies are adopting various growth strategies like mer-gers & acquisitions, expansions and new product developments for enhancing market com-petitiveness.

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2017, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The high demand for NVH materials in the region is primarily due to the growing automotive industry in coun-tries like China, South Korea, India, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia. Many key players are investing heavily in the region and set up their production facilities in countries like China, Japan, and India. The low manufacturing cost, availability of skilled workforce, and favour-able government policies are the primary reason for the increasing investments in the re-gion. China is the largest consumer of NVH materials in the region and will dominate the Asia-Pacific as well as the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe held a significant market share in 2017, and the demand for NVH materials in these regions is primarily boosted by the increasing demand of automobiles coupled with the existing government regulations regarding noise pollution.

Segment Analysis

The global automotive NVH materials market report segments the market by type, applica-tion, and vehicle type. The type segment includes rubbers, thermoplastic polymers, and en-gineering resins. The rubber segment is expected to dominate the global automotive NVH materials market in the coming years. The rubber segment has been further sub-segmented as nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and others. Due to its unique physical properties such as lightweight, high density and consistency, rub-bers are widely accepted as ideal materials for sound absorption in vehicles. It provides op-timum noise insulation and vibration damping. The growing demand for quieter and safe vehicles is boosting the market for NVH rubber materials. The low cost, high-temperature stability, and fluid resistance of rubber is further contributing to the market growth of the segment. Further, the report segments the market by the application as absorption, damping, insula-tion, and others. Also, based on the type of vehicle, the market has been segmented as pas-senger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV). Pas-sengers cars had the largest market share in 2017 owing to the high production output of cars among all the vehicle types. However, the HCV segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. It is because of the increasing use of heavy-duty trucks in the logistics and transportation industry for transporting bulky commodities over long distances. Also, the presence of stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety, in terms of vehicle weight and safety standards will propel the demand for lightweight materials in HCVs, and hence it will boost the market for NVH materials in Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV).

Drivers & Restraints

The high growth in the automotive industry, increasing awareness among consumers along with the stringent government regulations for quieter & safer vehicles is driving the market for automotive NVH materials. The awareness among the customers about the advantages of NVH reduction and acoustic management in cars is leading to an increase in NVH materi-als utilization in vehicles. Consumers are demanding for more comfort and safety in the ve-hicles. The manufacturers in the automotive industry are striving to improve the nature & architecture of components by deploying several materials to reduce noise and vibration in vehicles to meet the expectations of the customer. The increasing warranty claims from customers against the vehicle manufacturers for component noise vibration & harshness is also contributing to the growth of the market. The development and increased usage of substitutes like active noise control system, which helps the manufacturers to achieve noise control without using NVH materials, is a major restraint to the growth of the market

The assessment of the market depends heavily on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the global Automotive NVH Materials Market on a growth track or steer it away towards loss. At the same time, close inspection of the demographic changes has been done to understand the real-time market scenario. This extensive study helps in getting close to several segments of the market, which can be explored by market players for better gains in the coming years. The study also brings out growth pockets with potentials to take the market forward and optimally using resources. This also eases the path of garnering accolades from different quarters.

However, the global Automotive NVH Materials Market is a fragmented one as it is riddled with the presence of several market titans and new entrants. New entrants are joining the market all the time to make the field more competitive. Their strategic moves often include merger, acquisition, collaboration, product launch, innovation, and other methods. The research also keeps an eye on the geographical improvements and charts trends that can impact the market in the coming years.

