Global Digital Badges industry Global Trends and Market Forecasts to Grow at a CAGR of 19.8% by 2023

According to Market Study Report, Digital Badges Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Badges Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Digital Badges Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Research Report of Digital Badges Market at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample?rname=1614463

The Global Digital Badges Market size is expected to grow from US$ 83.3 Million in 2018 to reach US$ 205.6 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 86 Pages, profiling 17 companies and supported with 36 tables and 26 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players-Credly (US), Accredible (US), Accreditrust (US), Badgecraft (Lithuania), Badgelist (US), Basno (US), Be Badges (Belgium), Bestr (Italy), Concentric Sky (US), Discendum (Finland), EbizON (India), Forall Systems (US), LearningTimes (US), Nocti Business Solutions (US), Portfolium (US), ProExam (US), Youtopia (US).

The Corporate end-user segment has started adopting digital badges to provide intrinsic value to the training offered to employees. Digital badges are especially in the technology sector where employees improve their job qualifications by showcasing their technical expertise. Many technology vendors have partnered with digital badge platform providers to offer digital badges to employees who have completed training modules in different technological aspects.

Avail Discount (20% or more) on this research report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount?rname=1614463

“North America to hold the largest market size and APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

In the global digital badges market, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Organizations in North America are increasingly adopting digital badges. owing to the authenticity provided by digital badges, a growing demand for acquiring specific skills among individuals, increasing collaboration among educational institutions, and rapid technological advancements. Large presence of firms that utilize the digital badge technology would also contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier1 (15%), Tier2 (25%), and Tier 3 (60%)

By Designation: C-Level (45%), Manager Level (30%), and Director Level (25%),

By Region: North America (45%), Europe (25%), APAC (20%), RoW (10%)

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall digital badges market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to 4 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To determine and forecast the global digital badges market by offering, end-user, and region from 2018 to 2023 and analyze various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth

by offering, end-user, and region from 2018 to 2023 and analyze various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth To profile the key market players; provide comparative analysis based on their business overviews, service offerings, regional presence, business strategies, and key financials; and provide companies with in-house statistical tools to understand the competitive landscape

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities in the digital badges industry

Target Audience for Digital Badges Market: IT service providers, Digital badge platform providers, Badge issuers, Digital badge displayers, Digital badge designers, Cloud service providers, Training and education service providers, Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms.

Access full report with all information @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/inquire-before-buying?rname=1614463

Competitive Landscape of Digital Badges Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis for the Digital Badges Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements and Partnerships