Here’s How Hygiene Tissue Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Hygiene Tissue' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Asia Pulp and Paper Group (Indonesia),Carmen Tissues S.A.E (Egypt),Clearwater Paper Corporation (United States),Georgia Pacific LLC (United States),Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. (China),Johnson & Johnson (United States),Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States),Kruger Inc. (Canada),MPI Papermills Inc. (Canada),Procter & Gamble Company (United States),,The Sofidel Group (Italy),Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden),Unicharm Corporation (Japan),Orchids Paper Products (United States),Kao (Japan),Beiersdorf (Germany)

The Hygiene Tissue industry comprises one of the major segments of the health and hygienic sector globally and offers huge potential for growth. The Hygiene Tissue market has high growth prospects due to its lightweight paper, cleanliness and prevents the spread of germs, bacteria, viruses & diseases. Increasing demand for Hygiene Tissue across end-use industries such as food & beverages, commercial, hospitals & healthcare is steering market growth. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it has been witnessed that recycling causes 35% less water pollution and 74% less air pollution. So, the future for hygiene Tissue looks promising. Moreover, a growing trend in the hygiene tissue market has been witnessed with respect to the demand for recycled products expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Toilet Tissue, Facial Tissue, Paper Handkerchiefs, Napkins, Paper Towels, Wet Wipes, Others), Application (Household, Hospitals, Restaurants, Institutions & Offices, Schools, Others), Distribution Channels (Retail Pharmacies, Drugstores, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-commerce)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increasing Medical Tourism Hubs

Growing Awareness Regarding Personal Hygienic Products

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Environmental Sanitation Products

Rising Urbanization and Hygienic Lifestyles

Increasing Demand for Recycled Products

Restraints:

Rising Trend for Electronic Dryers

Sluggish Growth in the Market

Opportunities:

Upsurge Demand for Premium and Super-Premium Products.

Increasing Domestic Travel and Tourism.

Challenges:

Adverse Impacts upon Animals and Birds

High Cost Associated with Recycled Tissue Papers

Country level Break-up includes:

European Union (United Kingdom , France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea etc.)

West Europe (United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Netherlands etc.)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Hygiene Tissue Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Hygiene Tissue Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Hygiene Tissue Revenue by Type

Global Hygiene Tissue Volume by Type

Global Hygiene Tissue Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Hygiene Tissue Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

