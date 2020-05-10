HVDC Transmission Market worth US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, HVDC Transmission Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the HVDC Transmission Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the HVDC Transmission Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the HVDC Transmission Market include are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Hitachi (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Nexans (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), NR Electric (China), C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China), and Prysmian Group (Italy).

The HVDC Transmission Market is projected to reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2024 from US$ 8.2 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018–2024.The growth of this market can largely be attributed to optimal solutions for long distance transmission, growing demand for VSC technology, shift toward renewable energy, and supportive government policies and initiatives for HVDC transmission.

“Converter stations to register highest growth in HVDC transmission market during forecast period”

The market for converter stations is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In HVDC transmission systems, converters are bi-directional: operating as a rectifier (converting AC to DC), and as an inverter (converting DC to AC). Converter stations comprise several converters in series or parallel. The requirement for more efficient power transmission and connecting asynchronous grids has filliped the demand for HVDC converter stations in recent years.

“Bulk power transmission to hold largest share of HVDC transmission market during forecast period”

HVDC systems are preferred for sending bulk power across long distances, with fewer power losses. That makes the underlying technology valuable for overcoming an important problem associated with renewable energy generation. HVDC is economical, which results in higher efficiency, no reactive power compensation, and more stable and reliable operations than an equivalent high voltage alternating current (HVAC) system transmitting the same amount of power.

“HVDC transmission market in APAC to register highest growth during forecast period”

APAC is an economically growing region owing to the presence of technologically strong countries such as China and Japan. Favorable regulatory environment and rural electrification plans are expected to drive the growth of the HVDC transmission market in APAC. In addition, demand for uninterrupted power plays a crucial role in driving HVDC adoption in the region. Moreover, emerging economies, such as China and India, provide power capacity addition across the existing power infrastructure.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and detail the competitive landscape of market leaders

To provide detailed analysis of the HVDC transmission market’s value chain

value chain To forecast the sizes of market segments with respect to 4 regions—Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall HVDC transmission market

To define, describe, and forecast the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission market based on component, technology, project type, application, and geography

To analyze major growth strategies such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and developments, and R&D implemented by HVDC transmission market players

