IoT Middleware Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 23.0% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 19.5 Billion

According to Market Study Report, IoT Middleware Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the IoT Middleware Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the IoT Middleware Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global IoT Middleware Market is expected to grow from US$ 6.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 19.5 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 117 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 42 tables and 43 figures is now available in this research.

The Application Management platform provides a wide variety of application services, processes, and methodologies for maintaining, managing, and enhancing custom, packaged software, and network-delivered applications. The platform is designed to ease the management of various applications, including packing, deployment, and containerized Software-Defined Environment (SDE). The application management platform helps in managing application provisioning and ensuring application-level security services.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. According to GSM Association, APAC represents the single largest market for IoT services with an expected 7 billion connections by 2021. Many active IoT organizations, such as Shenzhen, Samsung, and Hitachi are from APAC. Certainly, the size of the potential market and local activity are attracting international organizations to focus IoT initiatives in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C level Executives: 35%,Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze competitive developments, such as new partnerships, new contracts, and new product developments, in the IoT middleware market

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To define, describe, and forecast the Internet of Things (IoT) middleware industry by platform type, organization size, vertical, and region

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies1

Competitive Landscape of IoT Middleware Market:

1 Overview

2 Microquadrant Overview

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

2.5 Ranking of Key Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

#Key Players-International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), PTC Inc. (PTC), SAP SE (SAP), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi), General Electric Company (GE), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Salesforce.com, Inc. (Sales force), Bosch Group (Bosch), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Siemens Group (Siemens), Alphabet Inc. (Google), and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (Schneider).

