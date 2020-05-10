Key Vendor Analyzed for Automotive Telematics Market till 2022: Details Fact.MR

The global Automotive Telematics Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Telematics Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Telematics Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Telematics across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Telematics market from a global as well as local viewpoint. The automotive telematics market is likely to continue its solid run in 2019, with global revenues likely to surpass US$ 27 billion in 2019. With the inclusion of automotive telematics, the functional capabilities of vehicles are witnessing a steady upgrade. Automotive telematics system finds widespread applications in communication, mapping and for improving the safety features in an automotive. As a result, a notable increase in the adoption of the automotive telematics systems has been witnessed in the recent past, and the status quo is likely to continue over the course of the forecast period. The automotive telematics market is poised to grow at an impressive CAGR of 24.2% through 2022.

In this Automotive Telematics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 20197

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

After reading the Automotive Telematics market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Automotive Telematics market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Automotive Telematics market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Automotive Telematics market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Automotive Telematics market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Automotive Telematics market player.

The Automotive Telematics market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product type,

Embedded

Integrated

Tethered

On the basis of By Services,

Safety & Security

Information & Navigation

Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics

By Vehicle Type,

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

By Sales Channel,

OEM

Aftermarket

Prominent Automotive Telematics market players covered in the report contain:

Trimble Inc.

Masternaut Limited

TomTom N.V

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Airbiquity Inc..

Robert Bosch GmbH.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Delphi Automotive Plc

Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Automotive Telematics market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Telematics market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The Automotive Telematics market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Automotive Telematics market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Automotive Telematics market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Automotive Telematics market?

What opportunities are available for the Automotive Telematics market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Automotive Telematics market?

