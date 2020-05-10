Location of Things- Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

The Exploration study offers in-depth assessment of Global Location of Things Market and helps market participants to gain strong insights of the industry to make valuable decision. The Research study highlights quality assessment of the market by giving lot of focus on futuristic trend, Growth drivers, expert opinions, historical data related to market sizing, facts and statistically supporting industry certified data. It delivers regional exploration of the Global Location of Things market to expose key prospects presented in different parts of the world. The study is segmented by products type, application/end-users. The competitive scenery is generally appraised along with company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Location of Things market. Some of the Players covered in the current version of the study are Bosch Software Innovations, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Esri, Qualcomm Technologies, Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group, Pitney Bowes, Telogis, Tibco Software, Gobabl, Zebra Technologies, Awarepoint, Navigine & Geofeedia.

The Location of Things industry is segmented by Applications Mapping & Navigation, Location-Based Social Media Monitoring, IoT Asset Management & IoT Location Intelligence, Product Types such as [, Indoor & Outdoor] and some major players in the industry.

Increasing importance of spatial data is expected to drive the growth of the location of things market.

North America led the location of things market.

In 2017, the global Location of Things market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The Global Location of Things market report gives an exceptional and presentable analysis of the market size, patterns, division and lookout in the production and supply of Location of Things with Global Scenario. It also talks the market size of different segments that are emerging and their progress features along with growth trends.

Market Split by Product Type & Applications/End Users:

The report segments the Global Location of Things Market on the basis of Types as follows: , Indoor & Outdoor

On the basis of Application/End-Users, the Global Location of Things market is segmented into: Mapping & Navigation, Location-Based Social Media Monitoring, IoT Asset Management & IoT Location Intelligence

Players Covered in the Study: Bosch Software Innovations, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Esri, Qualcomm Technologies, Wireless Logic, Ubisense Group, Pitney Bowes, Telogis, Tibco Software, Gobabl, Zebra Technologies, Awarepoint, Navigine & Geofeedia

Regional Analysis

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, ASEAN Countries, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Poland, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt and rest of Middle East)

• Latin America ( Colombia and Rest of LATAM Countries)

History Year: 2014-2019 | Base Year: 2019 | Estimated Year: 2020 | Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

Market Research Objectives:

Focuses on the key Global Location of Things manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To highlight comprehensive information about the factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, total available market, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze the Location of Things with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

To analyze developments scenario such as latest agreements, expansions, new product launches, and M&A activity happened in the market.

To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

Premeditated references for the new competitors

Tactical endorsements of major business segments according to the market estimations and Industry experts view point

Supply/value chain analysis mapped with the latest trending technological advancements

There are 15 Chapters to display the Location of Things Market

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Location of Things, Applications of Global Location of Things, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [,, Indoor & Outdoor], Market Trend by Application [Mapping & Navigation, Location-Based Social Media Monitoring, IoT Asset Management & IoT Location Intelligence];

Chapter 3, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers Influence, Process Analysis, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Sales Analysis (Company Level), Sales Price Analysis (Company Level);

Chapter 5, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Production rate, Distribution, Export & Import, R&D expense and Raw Materials Sources Analysis; (if applicable)

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, Location of Things Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 8, to analyze the Location of Things Segment Market Analysis (by Application [Mapping & Navigation, Location-Based Social Media Monitoring, IoT Asset Management & IoT Location Intelligence]) Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 10, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Location of Things by region, type and application ;

Chapter 11, to describe Location of Things Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15, to describe Location of Things sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

