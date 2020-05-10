Cruising is considered a well-established vacation sector in the North American and European markets and a developing sector in several other emerging markets. Industry data indicates that market penetration rates are still low and that a significant portion of cruise guests carried are first-time cruisers. We believe this presents an opportunity for long-term growth and a potential for increased profitability.

This report presents the worldwide Marine Tourism Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2018, the global Marine Tourism market size was 58900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 92800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Marine Tourism Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Marine Tourism include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

#Top leading key Players in the Marine Tourism Market

– Carnival Corporation

– Royal Caribbean

– Norwegian Cruise Lines

– MSC Cruises

– Genting Hong Kong

– Disney Cruise

– Silversea Cruises (Royal)

– Dream Yacht Charter

Marine Tourism Breakdown Data by Type

– Cruise Tourism

– Yachting and Sailing Tourism

– Other (Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc)

Marine Tourism Breakdown Data by Application

– Passenger Tickets Service

– Onboard and Other Service

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– United States

– Europe

– China

– Japan

– Southeast Asia

– India

– Central & South America

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Marine Tourism Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Marine Tourism Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

