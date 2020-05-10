Micro Motor Market Primary Research, Secondary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2022

The global Micro Motor Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Micro Motor Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Micro Motor Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Micro Motor across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Micro Motor market from a global as well as local viewpoint. With soaring vehicle production and sales, the applicability and adoption of electrical equipment are also witnessing a consistent rise globally. While automatic, quantitative fuel injection systems have already substituted conventional carburetors, micro motors are also rapidly replacing the anti-lock braking systems (ABS), which is foreseen to account for remarkable sales of micro motor within the automotive industry. Automotive sector has been the early adopter of micro motor for inducing luxury, owing to its easy operability. Escalating demand for automotive sophistication and luxurious driving features will continue to push micro motor deployment in vehicles throughout the forecast period. The global micro motor market revenue will expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.4% over 2017-2022, reaching around US$ 38 Bn towards 2022 end.

In this Micro Motor market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

The Micro Motor market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Micro Motor Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product type,

DC micro motor

AC micro motor

On the basis of Power Consumption,

Less than 12V

12V-48V

More than 48V

By Application type,

Automotive

Medical equipment systems

Industry automation

Agriculture equipment

Aircraft

Construction

Mining equipment

3D printing

By Technology type,

Brushed micro motor

Brushless micro motor

Prominent Micro Motor market players covered in the report contain:

ABB Ltd., Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corp., Wellings Holdings Ltd., Constar Micromotor Co. Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Maxon Motors AG, Buhler Motors GmbH., and Asmo Co. Ltd.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Micro Motor market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Micro Motor market vendor in an in-depth manner.

