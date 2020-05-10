Plasma Etch System Market Projected to Reach 9690 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% During the Forecast

Plasma Etch System Market Research Report This report studies the Plasma Etch System market. Plasma Etching System is a series of devices and equipment used together to perform plasma etching. Plasma etching is a form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits. It involves a high-speed stream of glow discharge (plasma) of an appropriate gas mixture being shot (in pulses) at a sample. The plasma source, known as etch species, can be either charged (ions) or neutral (atoms and radicals).

Market Overview: Plasma Etch System are used as sorting units that facilitate the management of notes for cash-intensive businesses. The growth of the Plasma Etch System Market is expected to be driven by growth potential from developing economies, rise in adoption due to numerous benefits of note sorting machines, and increased market for commercial banks and retail industry. However, penetrations of digital transaction solutions are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Players in Plasma Etch System market are:

Oxford Instruments

ULVAC

Lam Research

AMEC

PlasmaTherm

SAMCO Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Sentech

Plasma Etch System Breakdown Data by Type

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

Others

Plasma Etch System Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics

Others

Table of Content:

1 Plasma Etch System Market Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Plasma Etch System Market Competition by Manufacturers

4 Global Plasma Etch System Production Market Share by Regions

5 Global Plasma Etch System Consumption by Regions

6 Global Plasma Etch System Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

7 Global Plasma Etch System Market Analysis by Applications

8 Plasma Etch System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Plasma Etch System Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Key Findings in the Global Plasma Etch System Study

14 Appendixes

15 company Profile

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Plasma Etch System Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Plasma Etch System production Market Share by Types in 2019

Figure Plasma Etch System Product Picture

Table Plasma Etch System Major Manufacturers

Table Global Plasma Etch System Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Plasma Etch System Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2019

