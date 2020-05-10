Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market Technological Advancements By 2026

Global Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market: Overview

Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are used in flexible packaging applications. Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are clear and flexible synthetic thermoplastics produced by the polymerization of vinyldiene chloride. They offer excellent barrier to oxygen and water vapor. High gloss and strong barrier properties of polyvinyldiene chloride resins make them ideal for usage in food/medicine packaging in order to extend the shelf life. The gas barrier properties of Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are unaffected by relative humidity.

Major applications of polyvinyldiene chloride resins include film coating, paper coating, binders, and flame-retardant binders. Polyvinyldiene chloride can be easily extruded and laminated. Generally, PVDC resins are often combined with commonly available plastics such as polypropylene. The shelf life of foods and pharmaceuticals can be extended significantly by packaging these with PVDC-coated films. PVDC resins offer oil resistance, chemical resistance, and heat sealability. Physical properties of PVDC resins are largely affected by storage temperature. Polyvinyldiene chloride resins are primarily used in packaging of food, drugs, cosmetics, and delicate products to extend their shelf life.

Global Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for polyvinyldiene chloride resins is high in the packaging sector. Demand for packaged food has been rising in emerging regions due to the rapid urbanization and growth in disposable income of consumers. Key applications of polyvinyldiene chloride resins in the food industry include packaging of poultry, cured meats, cheese, snack foods, tea, coffee, and confectionaries. Increase in population in countries such as China and India is anticipated to boost the food packaging industry in these countries.

This, in turn, is expected to drive the polyvinyldiene chloride resins market. Rise in demand for polyvinyldiene chloride resins in the medical sector (osmotic bags) is also estimated to fuel the polyvinyldiene chloride resins market. Demand for polyvinyldiene chloride resins has been increasing in the military sector owing to their insulating and anti-corrosion properties. Polyvinyldiene chloride resins has minimal impact on the environment, as it meets the requirements of the governing authorities in North America and Europe.

Global Polyvinyldiene Chloride Resins Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polyvinyldiene chloride resins market include Solvay, Dow DuPont, and Asahi Kasei.