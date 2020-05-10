Pregelatinized starch Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2017 – 2025

Latest Study on the Global Pregelatinized starch Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the Pregelatinized starch market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the Pregelatinized starch market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the Pregelatinized starch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the Pregelatinized starch market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

Indispensable Insights Related to the Pregelatinized starch Market Included in the Report:

Estimated output of the Pregelatinized starch market in 2019

Growth factors and restraints likely to influence the dynamics of the Pregelatinized starch market

Growth prospects of the Pregelatinized starch market in various regions

Parameters expected to shape the growth of the Pregelatinized starch market

Company profiles of established players in the Pregelatinized starch market

An in-depth evaluation of the growth prospects and market scenario in each region is enclosed in the report backed by informative and relevant list of figures, tables, and graphs.

Market Segmentation: Pregelatinized starch

The pregelatinized starch market is segmented on the basis of application in industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. In food industry, pregelatinized starch is used as food thickener or stabilizer in food products such as instant puddings, soup mixes, pie fillings salad dressing, candy etc., thus growth of food and beverage industry is driving market demand for pregelatinized starch. Pregelatinized starch have applications in food industry such as in baby food, bakery, confectionary, dairy desserts and drinks, frozen foods, functional drinks, powdered foods, sauces etc. In cosmetics industry, pregelatinized starch is used as an additive ingredient in cosmetic products, increasing demand for cosmetics product is fueling demand for pregelatinized starch, and cosmetics market segment is expected to grow significantly. In pharmaceutical industry, pregelatinized starch is used as capsule and tablet diluent, capsule disintegrant, binder and a glidant which allows starch to absorb water easily allowing tablets to disintegrate properly.

The pregelatinized starch market is further segmented on the basis of source as corn, potato, arrowroot and wheat flour. Corn starch is major source of pregelatinized starch used in food industry as a thickening agent or binder. Potato starch and wheat flour are used in instant soups and noodles as an ingredients for additional nutrition and thickening agent. Thus demand from base applications is expected to grow at significantly and global market for pregelatinized starch market is expected to grow.

The Pregelatinized starch market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Global Pregelatinized starch Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographies global pregelatinized starch market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America dominates the global pregelatinized starch market while Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. On the basis of consumption North America is leading market and expected to grow over the forecast period. Cosmetic industries are establishing in Europe region which is expected to give boost for demand of pregelatinized starch in global market. Increasing use of pregelatinized starch in pharmaceutical industry is growing therefore gaining interest in global market.

Global Pregelatinized starch Market: Drivers and Trends

As a result of application of pregelatinized starch in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. is fueling demand for pregelatinized starch in global market. Pregelatinized starch is used in cosmetic as an additive ingredient which is driving market demand for pregelatinized starch in global market. Pregelatinized starch is used in preparation of tablets as binding agent or tablet diluent makes it popular in pharmaceutical manufacturers in turn fueling growth of pregelatinized starch market. Easy availability of corn starch, wheat flour, potato starch is as raw material is reason for increased consumption and production of pregelatinized starch in consumers on daily basis.

Global Pregelatinized starch: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global pregelatinized starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Visco Starch, Galam, Grain Processing Corporation, S A Pharmachem Pvt Ltd., Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., Crest Cellulose, DFE Pharma, Karandikars Cashell Private Limited etc. are amongst.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Pregelatinized starch market:

Which end-use is likely to dominate the Pregelatinized starch market in terms of demand and share? What is the scope for innovation in the Pregelatinized starch market? How are the evolving regulatory policies expected to impact the growth of the Pregelatinized starch market? Which region is likely to offer a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Pregelatinized starch market? How are market players aiming to enhance their manufacturing/production capacity?

