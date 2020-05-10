Property Management Market Overview with Qualitative analysis, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2025 key players: Oracle (US), IBM (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), SAP (Germany), JLL (US), etc.



Global Property Management Industry was valued at USD 13.95 Billion in the year 2018. Global Property Management Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 26.22 Billion.

Global Property Management Market describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the Property Management market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. Property Management Market provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. Property Management Market report provides a comprehensive overview including Definitions, Scope, Application, Production and CAGR (%) Comparison, Segmentation by Type, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Consumption, Market Drivers, Production Status and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Emerging Markets/Countries Growth Rate. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The Property Management market report assesses the key regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Leading Players of Property Management Market:

Oracle (US), IBM (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), SAP (Germany), JLL (US), Trimble (US), RealPage (US), AppFolio (US), Yardi (US), MCS Solutions (Belgium), and ARCHIBUS (US), Accruent (US), FSI (UK), Planon (Netherlands), Indus Systems (US), Entrata (US), Hemlane (US), iOFFICE (US), Total Management (US), Archidata (Canada), Rentec Direct (US), Property Boulevard (US), PMX Dynamics (Canada), OfficeSpace (US), CIC (US), and Buildium (US), and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

Key Market Segmentation of Property Management:

Property Management Industry Overview, By Component

Solution

Services

Property Management Industry Overview, By Solution

Lease accounting and real estate management

Asset maintenance management

Workspace and Relocation management

Reservation management

Property Management Industry Overview, By Service

Deployment and integration

Consulting

Support and maintenance

Service level agreement management

Property Management Industry Overview, By End User

Property managers

Housing associations

Property Management Industry Overview, By Application

Commercial

Residential

Property Management Industry Overview, By Commercial Application

Construction and real estate

Government

Retail

Hospitality

Others (Education and industrial)

Property Management Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Property Management Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Property Management Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Property Management Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Property Management Market (Brazil and Argentina), — North America Property Management Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

The Property Management Market report concludes with sharing vital report findings with readers. Here on the basis of the study of historical data, the examination of the current scenarios overserved in various markets including regional and domestic and trends recorded, it delivers a forecast of the market. This includes segmental forecast, regional market forecast, market size forecast, consumption forecast.

