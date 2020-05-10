Rail Wheel Sensor Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Sensor is the heart of a measurement system. A sensors coverts physical parameters like temperature, humidity, speed, etc. into a signal which is measured electrically. Sensors can be used in various devices it can also use for monitoring the railway infrastructure such as bridge, rail tracks along with the vehicle health monitoring such as bogies, wheels, and wagons. Wheel sensors are used in railway, metro and tram applications to measure speed in the motive power system and to control the brakes to prevent brake locking and wheel slippage. Wheel sensor was developed to provide a presence detection system that is simple to install highly reliable and easy to maintain. Railway bridge damage status is monitored by the sensor and transfer through wireless modules. Railway bridge damage status is monitored by the sensor and transfer through wireless modules. It is more cost effective. Transmitting signals are immediately transfer. It can be applied in railway track damage detection, industrial and access control and in other remote control system.

The rail wheel sensor market is showing sustainable growth due to its high efficiency, low maintenance and wear free capability. Further, due to its light weight it is easy to deploy. It uses advanced features of microcontroller with IR sensors and the metal detectors proves to be effective in achieving the objectives. The sensor is ideal for use in environment containing iron because sensors does not attract any magnetic particles such as iron chips and dust. Wheel sensor for railway withstand high shock and vibration loads due to encapsulated electronics, they are extremely thin and easy to mount using standard flanges. The wheel sensor is easily integrated into the operation of typical DC electric switch machines, these factors are expected to drive the demand for rail wheel sensor during the forecast period. However due to high cost and temperature sensitive it is expected to hinder the market growth. Increasing rail network in emerging economies such as India is expected to create growth opportunity for the market. Nonetheless, it would be applicable at every aspects of the railways for uninterruptible service. Saving human life, protection against accidents are the features. It also concludes that which sensor devices are used and what are they used for and identification of sensor node configuration and network topologies. Advanced rail wheel sensor can be applied in CCTV systems with the IP based camera for monitoring the visual videos captured from the track, representing the great opportunity for the market progress over the forecast period. It would increase the security for the both rails and passengers.

The rail wheel sensor market is segmented on the basis of types, applications and geography. On the basis of application market is subdivided into Track vacancy detection, Securing of level crossing, Speed check facilities, Cancellation of fault signals, Passenger information systems, Automatic warning systems and others. This rail wheel sensors continues to be an innovator on speed solutions for railway applications. Based on types the market is segmented as Single wheel sensor, Double wheel sensor. Geographically, the Rail wheel sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-pacific and South America. In India Railways will soon to introduce sensor-based monitoring system that would be attached to the wheels of train.

Some of the key players in the rail wheel sensor market are Frauscher sensor technologies, Jaquet technology group, Advanced rail controls, Lenord + Bauer, Argonia railway technologies, Smith systems Inc., Nippon Seiko Kabushik-Gaisha(NSK) ltd., Altpro, Teksol International and Deuta-Werke among others.