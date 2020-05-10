Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market to Grow at 55.0% CAGR to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Industry Trends

Recovered Carbon Black Market, By Application

Recovered Carbon Black Market, By Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Appendix

The Recovered Carbon Black Market size is estimated at US$ 55 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 491 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 55.0% between 2018 and 2023. The recovered carbon black market is driven by various factors, such as increasing use of recovered carbon black in various applications, such as tires, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks; abundant availability of end-of-life tires; and low and fixed cost of recovered carbon black.

The Recovered Carbon Black Market comprises several stakeholders such as raw material suppliers, processors, end-product manufacturers, and regulatory organizations in the supply chain. The demand side of this market is characterized by the development of the tire, automotive, rubber, plastics, and inks industries and the growth in population.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the recovered carbon black market in 2018, with the US estimated to be the biggest market in North America. Canada and Mexico are the other major countries contributing to the growth of the recovered carbon black market in this region. The increasing demand for environmentally-friendly products from applications such as tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, and coatings is expected to drive the recovered carbon black industry in these countries.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide information about the significant factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To forecast the market size of different segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the recovered carbon black market , in terms of value and volume

, in terms of value and volume To analyze the competitive developments such as expansions, joint venture, agreement, and research & development (R&D) activities in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

