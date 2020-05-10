Rocket Propulsion Market 2023: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

According to Market Study Report, Rocket Propulsion Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Rocket Propulsion Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Rocket Propulsion Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Rocket Propulsion Market is estimated to be US$ 4.23 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 6.36 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2018 to 2023. The propulsion system of a rocket used to generate thrust to lift the rocket into space is called rocket propulsion. The propulsion of a rocket includes all parts, such as tank, pump, propellant, motor, and nozzle, among others.

Top Companies profiled in the Rocket Propulsion Market:

SpaceX (US)

Aerojet Rocketdyne (US)

Antrix (India)

Orbital ATK (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

“Based on propulsion type, the hybrid propulsion segment is estimated to lead the rocket propulsion market in 2018”

The hybrid propulsion segment is estimated to lead the rocket propulsion market in 2018.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced liquid propulsion engines and high thrust rocket motors for space launch vehicles.

“Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for exploration activities among countries, such as India, China, and Japan. Increasing space missions are expected to fuel the growth of the rocket propulsion market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%,and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America –40%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, and RoW – 30%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and forecast the rocket propulsion market on the basis of type, propulsion type, orbit type, launch vehicle type, component, end user, and region

To analyze the demand & supply-side indicators influencing the rocket propulsion market and provide a factor analysis for the same

and provide a factor analysis for the same To understand the market structure by identifying the high-growth segments of the rocket propulsion market

To provide in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges that influence the growth of the rocket propulsion market

To forecast the revenues for market segments with respect to 4 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific

To analyze technological advancements and new rocket propulsion system in the rocket propulsion market for stakeholders by identifying key market trends

To provide a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with market share analysis

To provide financial information and information about the key products and key developments of leading players in the rocket propulsion market

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To provide comprehensive analysis of business and corporate strategies adopted by the key market players

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

Target Audience for Rocket Propulsion Market: Launch Vehicle Manufacturers, Launch Service Providers, Subsystem Manufacturers, Technology Support Providers, Ministry of Defense, Software/Hardware/Service and Solution Providers, Scientific Research Centers.