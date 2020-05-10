Sales Tax Software Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – ABB, Accenture, Capgemini, Eaton, General Electric, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens

“Global Sales Tax Software Industry Research Report” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Sales Tax Software Market.

Sales tax and indirect taxes are major sources of revenue for governments, and efficient as well as elaborate tax laws help authorities collect maximum tax revenue. With increasing cross border trade and online retail around the world, coupled with latest trends such as e-commerce and digitalization, taxation authorities around the world are constantly updating their tax laws and regulations to cover these recent developments in global market places. The effect of tax laws and regulations changes is uncertain and depends on multiple factors, hence, businesses need to invest substantial amount of resources to understand and evolve their sales tax determination calculations. With humans involved, there is a high risk of missing important details which could lead to calculation errors and penalties from authorities.

Component Insights

Tax Determination & Filing Solutions

Compliance Document Management Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

The report provides a detailed overview of the digital lending industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Sales Tax Software market based on the offerings, solution, service and end-user industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall Sales Tax Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Sales Tax Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Sales Tax Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Sales Tax Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Sales Tax Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Sales Tax Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

