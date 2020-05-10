Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market Overview and Scope 2020 to 2025 | Key Players: IBM Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc., SAP SE, Manhattan Associates, Inc., etc.



Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 28 Billion.

Global Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market report provides a comprehensive overview including Definitions, Scope, Application, Production and CAGR (%) Comparison, Segmentation by Type, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Consumption, Market Drivers, Production Status and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Emerging Markets/Countries Growth Rate. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions market report assesses the key regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Leading Players of Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market:

IBM Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc., SAP SE, Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corp., GT Nexus Inc., Oracle Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Kewill Systems Plc., and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

Key Market Segmentation of Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions:

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry Overview, By Solution

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Sourcing and Procurement

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry, By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry, By Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Commercial

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market (Brazil and Argentina), — North America Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

The Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market report concludes with sharing vital report findings with readers. Here on the basis of the study of historical data, the examination of the current scenarios overserved in various markets including regional and domestic and trends recorded, it delivers a forecast of the market. This includes segmental forecast, regional market forecast, market size forecast, consumption forecast.

