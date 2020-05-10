Sonar System Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2023”- New Research

According to Market Study Report, Sonar System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sonar System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Sonar System Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Sonar System Market is projected to grow from US$ 2.6 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.7 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.98% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing global seaborne trade activities, growing requirement of ship owners to comply with the maritime safety norms, and flourishing maritime tourism sector.

Raytheon (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Thales (France)

Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)

Ultra Electronics (UK)

L3 (US)

Teledyne (US)

Sonardyne (UK)

Atlas Elektronik (Germany)

Furuno (Japan)

Navico (Norway)

Japan Radio (JRC) Co. Ltd. (Japan)

DSIT (Israel)

EdgeTech (US)

Aselsan (Turkey)

Based on mode of operation, the active segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sonar system market in 2018. Increased demand for active sonar systems such as echosundersused in commercial ships, and towed arrays, variable depth sonars, and hull mounted sonars in military ships is leading to the growth of this segment of the market.

Based on solution, the sonar system market has been segmented into hardware and software. Increasing requirement for ensuring reliability, safety, and real-time connectivity of ships is expected to drive the growth of the hardware segment of the sonar system market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the sonar system market in 2018. Increasing demand for commercial ships from countries such as India, China, and Japan and growing investments to carry out the modernization of existing ships is expected to drive the growth of the sonar system market in the region.

To identify industry trends and technology trends currently prevailing in the sonar system market

To forecast the size of different segments of the market with respect to 4 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), along with their respective key countries

To define, describe, and forecast the sonar system market based on mode of operation, product type, installation, application, solution, platform, end user, and region

based on mode of operation, product type, installation, application, solution, platform, end user, and region To profile companies operating in the sonar system market based on their product portfolios, market shares, and key growth strategies

To analyze the degree of competition in the market by identifying and analyzing various parameters of leading players such as their financial positions, product portfolios, and key developments and ranking them based on these parameters

To track and analyze competitive developments such as contracts, new product developments, joint ventures/expansions, and partnerships/acquisitions undertaken by the key market players

To identify detailed financial positions, key products, and key developments of leading companies in the sonar system industry

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall sonar system market, its segments, and sub segments. This report is also expected to help the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Visionary Leaders

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

2.5 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking Analysis

4 Competitive Situation and Trends

4.1 Recent Developments, January 2015–November 2018

5 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

5.2 Business Strategy Excellence