Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2028

Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market: Snapshot

The development in the starch syrups and sweeteners market is credited to increasing use of beverages, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods. Expanding usage as an emulsifier, stabilizer, binder, and thickening agent is estimated to increase industry development in the upcoming years.

Increasing consumer concerns over nutrition and health, alongside rising inclination for a healthy diet, is probably going to boost market expansion. Flooding requirement for organic sweeteners in caffeinated drinks and non-carbonated soda drinks will fuel the penetration of the sugar syrups and sweeteners market in coming years. Rising utilization of the ingredients in different segments, for example, paper, glue, and biofuels manufacturing is probably going to enhance market condition. In any case, expanding research activities is probably going to limit growth in the global starch syrups and sweeteners market.

Move in the inclination for comfort (driven generally by urbanization), increasing number of working women, and rising family salaries are boosting the demand for sweeteners in the rising economies. Generally speaking, the immense demand for food in developing nations has fueled the whole distribution channel to open markets for food sweeteners, propelling the demand for food sweeteners. Most of nations with high utilization of sugar fall in the class of the rising economies. Thus, they are seen as one of the flag bearers of lifestyle illnesses..

Asia Pacific represented a noteworthy volume share in the global market. It will observe a noteworthy development because of the rise in the food and drinks sector in South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and China.

Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market Introduction

Starch syrup is a translucent, sticky, and thick sugar syrup, and it is commonly used as a natural sweeteners in various food products. Starch syrups are made of maltose, higher saccharides, and glucose, and different types of starch syrups are available distinguished according to the combination of carbohydrates in them.

Sweeteners are among the most commonly used sugar substitutes that are low in calorie or also can be calorie free. Manufacturers in the starch syrups and sweeteners market are introducing natural sweeteners known as stevia, erythritol, and xylitol.

Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market – Notable Developments

The Archer Daniels Midland Company – an American player in the starch syrups and sweeteners market – recently announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire 50 percent equity stake in Aston Foods and Food Ingredients – a Russia-based starch syrups and sweeteners business. The company announced that this investment is aimed towards expanding company’s corn business across the world and to gain a stronger position in the global starch syrups and sweeteners market.

Cargill Inc., another leading player in the starch syrups and sweeteners market, recently declared its joint venture with Koninklijke DSM N.V., a Dutch multinational health and nutrition company, to launch zero-calorie, non-artificial, and cost-effective sweeteners. The company announced that the joint venture will combine technologies from both the company for producing fermentation-derived Reb M and Reb D steviol glycosides.

Tate & Lyle PLC – a British supplier of food and beverage ingredients and leading player in the starch syrups and sweeteners market – recently announced the launch of TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener – its new label-friendly and premium Reb M stevia sweetener. With the launch of the new stevia sweetener the company aims to expand its starch syrups and sweeteners portfolio and ultimately, gain a competitive edge in the starch syrups and sweeteners market.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global starch syrups and sweeteners market include –

Corn Products International

Cargill Inc.

Aston

KASYAP

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

MANILDRA Group

AJINOMOTO

Xiwang Sugar Holdings Company

Celanese Corporation

Luzhou Bio-chem Technology

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Tongaat Hulett Starch

Ingredion

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Tereos

Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity is Boosting Growth of the Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market

Increasing growth of the sugar reduction trend due to the obesity epidemic is one of the leading drivers for the starch syrups and sweeteners market. According to the facts declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, over 600 million adults were obese and more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight all over the world. The prevalence of obesity is not increasing only among adults, but around 340 million children and adolescents and 41 million children under the age of 5 years also were overweight or obese, in the same year.

Obesity epidemic is observed throughout the whole world, which is mainly attributed to incorrect eating habits. Consumers are changing their dietary habits, which is triggering needs for sugar reduction and demand for starch syrups and sweeteners. Thereby, increasing demand for sugar-free and low-calorie food products is driving growth of the starch syrups and sweeteners market.

Side Effects Linked with Starch Syrups and Sweeteners may Hamper Market Growth

Despite the rising popularity of the sugar reduction trend, health-conscious consumers are becoming aware of the negative effects of the artificial sweeteners on health, which may reduce demand for starch syrups and sweeteners. Though consumption of starch syrups and sweeteners can control weight gain, however, the incidences of starch syrups and sweeteners disrupting metabolism among some consumers have been observed. Thereby, some consumers are averse to consuming sugar substitutes, such as starch syrups and sweeteners, which is making a negative impact on growth of the starch syrups and sweeteners market.

Manufacturers in the Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market Must Ensure Compliance with Stringent Regulations

While a large number of consumers are turning to starch syrups and sweeteners as a sugar substitute, increasing awareness about the side effects of consuming starch syrups and sweeteners has resulted in governing bodies imposing strict regulations to ensure consumers’ safety. Manufacturers in the starch syrups and sweeteners market need to conform to various standards and labelling rules to before entering regional markets. Mandatory compliance with strict regulations can add to the production cost of starch syrups and sweeteners, making it challenging for manufacturers in the starch syrups and sweeteners market to offer competitive prices.

Starch Syrups and Sweeteners Market Segmentation

Based on the types of starch syrups, the starch syrups and sweeteners market is segmented into:

Glucose

Liquid Glucose

Maltose Syrup

Fructose Syrup

Based on the intensity, the starch syrups and sweeteners market is segmented into

Aspartame

Acesulfame‐K

Stevia (Reb A)

Sucralose (Splenda)

Sugar Cyclamate

Saccharin

Based on the calorie content, the starch syrups and sweeteners market is segmented into

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Glucose (dextrose)

Sugar

Based on the end-use applications, the starch syrups and sweeteners market is segmented into

Food

Beverages

Pharma

Table Top

