Thermal Spray Coatings Market By Current Scenario with Growth Rate By 2026

Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market: Introduction

Thermal spray coatings are applied to change the surface properties of substances and protect them from degradation. Thermal spray coatings provide the substrate with wear resistance, friction control, corrosion resistance, protection against heat, and dimensional restoration. The material utilized for coating is in the form of a wire or powder. It is heated to melt it into tiny droplets and then sprayed onto the surface of the substrate. Any material that melts without decomposing can be used as coating materials for thermal spray coatings. The coating can be applied without essentially heating up the substrate; thus, it does not induce any thermal distortion to the substrate. The method adopted is essentially a mechanical bonding process.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market: Overview

The coating materials utilized in thermal spray coating include metals, ceramics, cermet, and polymers. Thermal spray coatings are employed in diverse industries ranging from electronics and semiconductors to food processing and the biomedical industry. Thermal spray coatings are increasingly being utilized in aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, and chemical industries.

Thermal spray coating is utilized in the machinery that is used in oil & gas and mining industries. Expansion of these sectors is likely to boost oil exploration activities, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for thermal spray coatings market. Equipment employed in chemical and mechanical industries such as boilers and turbines are also lined with thermal spray coatings market in order to prevent corrosion. Electronics and semiconductors are emerging markets that are likely to witness increase in utilization of thermal spray coatings.

Key players operating in the thermal spray coatings market include Praxair Surface Technologies (U.S.), Plasma-Tec (U.S), A & A Coatings (U.S), ASB Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Flame Spray Coating Company (U.S.), General Magnaplate Corporation (U.S.), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.) and H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany).