VOC Sensors and Monitors Market worth US$ 176 Million by 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

According to Market Study Report, VOC Sensors and Monitors Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the VOC Sensors and Monitors Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the VOC Sensors and Monitors Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The VOC Sensors and Monitors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023, to reach US$ 176 Million by 2023 from US$ 140 Million in 2018. This report spread across 101 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 30 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the VOC Sensors and Monitors Market:

FIGARO (Japan)

ams AG (Austria)

Alphasense (UK)

Drägerwerk (Germany)

Honeywell (US)

Aeroqual (New Zealand)

Siemens (Germany)

Extech (US)

Global Detection Systems (US)

USHIO (Japan)

Spectrex (US)

Compur Monitors (Germany)

Riken KEIKI (Japan)

GfG Instrumentation (US)

“VOC sensors to witness higher CAGR in market during forecast period”

The VOC sensors and monitors market, by device type, is segmented into monitors and sensors. The market for VOC sensors is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing applications of VOC sensors in IoT and in other consumer electronics. Consumer electronics is a rapidly changing and dynamic industry with increasing competition among the market players. In the current market scenario, the manufacturers of consumer electronics are under great pressure to bring unique and differentiated products into the market.

“Environmental monitoring application to hold largest share of VOC sensors and monitors market in 2018”

In this report, the VOC sensors and monitors market, by application, has been segmented into industrial process monitoring, environmental monitoring, air purification and monitoring,and leak detection. Among these, the environmental monitoring segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze growth strategies such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and developments, and research and development (R&D) in the VOC sensors and monitors industry

To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for various segments based on main regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, describe, and forecast the VOC sensors and monitors market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of device type, application, and geography

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the VOC sensors and monitors market

To provide a detailed overview of the value chain in the VOC sensors and monitors market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their respective market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies

