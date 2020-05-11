Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size, Scope, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, and Strategies

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the cognitive assessment and training market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the cognitive assessment and training market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global cognitive assessment and training market dynamics and trends across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the cognitive assessment and training market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the cognitive assessment and training market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of cognitive assessment and training. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the cognitive assessment and training market based on the technology, application and different regions globally.

The cognitive assessment and training market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to the adoption of BYOD in clinical trials and increasing healthcare spending in most of the developed and developing nations.

The cognitive assessment and training market report starts with an overview of the cognitive assessment and training market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the cognitive assessment and training market.

The cognitive assessment and training market is classified on the basis of component, type, end user and by region. By component, the cognitive assessment and training market is sub-segmented into software and services. Furthermore, by type, the global cognitive assessment and training market is segmented as Personal Computer (PC) and mobile & tablet. The mobile & tablet sub-segment accounted for a relatively higher share owing to an increase in the demand for smartphones. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the cognitive assessment and training market is sub-segmented into healthcare, research organisations, education and others. Due to technological advancements in healthcare industry, the healthcare sub-segment expected to witness double-digit growth during the forecast period.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the cognitive assessment and training market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the cognitive assessment and training market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the cognitive assessment and training market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends in different countries that contribute to the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, BENELUX & the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN & the rest of APAC), China, Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cognitive assessment and training market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the cognitive assessment and training market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the cognitive assessment and training market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global cognitive assessment and training market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, type, end-user and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global cognitive assessment and training market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global cognitive assessment and training market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the cognitive assessment & training market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the cognitive assessment & training supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the cognitive assessment and training market report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the cognitive assessment and training market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are IBM Corporation, Cambridge Cognition Limited, NeuroCog Trials, ERT Clinical, Brain Resource Company, WIRB-Copernicus Group, CogniFit, CRF Health, Cogstate Limited and Pearson Education.

Key Segments

By Component

Software

Services

Training

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

By Type

Personal Computer (PC)

Mobile & Tablet

By End-User

Healthcare

Research Organisation

Education

Others

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

