Encantadora Mexican Spirits Joins Women of the Vine & Spirits as a Certified Women Owned Company

Encantadora Mexican Spirits, an agave-based spirits company, is proud to announce it has been approved to join the Women of the Vine & Spirits (WOTVS) as a Certified Women Owned Company – a pathway to supplier diversity and increased market-share for women-owned businesses in alcohol beverage.

Women of the Vine & Spirits, the world’s leading organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the alcohol beverage industry, is committed to raising awareness for why, where and how to buy women- owned products and services to further women’s economic growth and gender equality on a global scale. The Certified Women Owned Logo & Database is a game-changer for buyers, wholesalers, and consumers to easily identify certified women-owned brands in the alcohol beverage industry.

“I have a strong passion for supporting other women and I try to be a voice in my community to change the status quo of women in the beverage alcohol space by creating opportunities and cultivating environments where equality reigns supreme. I am so proud to be a part of this group of other like-minded females in the industry as I know that together we are a force to be reckoned with.”

Corporate Members of Women of the Vine & Spirits who are at least 51 percent owned, managed, and controlled by a woman and become certified by WBENC or WEConnect International as a Women- Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), have the ability to apply for the Women of the Vine & Spirits Certified Women Owned Logo and will be featured in the Certified Women Owned Database.

To learn more about Encantadora Mexican Spirits, please visit www.Encantadora.com.

To learn more about the WOTVS Certified Women Owned Logo & Database, visit www.womenofthevine.com/certified-women-owned

About Encantadora Mexican Spirits:

Founded by Miami native, Alexa Iacovelli, Encantadora Mexican Spirits brings to market a new line of authentic, innovative and ultra-premium Mexican spirits unlike anything else ever offered in the alcohol beverage industry; focusing specifically on tequila and mezcal. Encantadora will officially launch in January 2020 in Miami, FL, and will then consecutively launch in Los Angeles, New York City, and Dallas.

They have brought to life more health-conscious alternatives of their favorite spirits, while maintaining the highest quality, and creating new sophisticated flavor profiles. Their products stand alone based on taste and quality, but are also wholesome, functional, and exciting for the consumer; the product line speaks for itself.

Cristalino tequilas have been one of the fastest growing categories of tequila over the past few years, and Encantadora will be the first to bring a cristalino mezcal to market. As the only player in the game and the first to market, they own the cristalino mezcal category.

Their Blanco Electrolítico, Joven Cristalino Electrolítico, and Ultra-Añejo Electrolítico tequilas are the first ever spirits infused with electrolytes. In the Cristalino Electrolítico, they remove some components that can be attributed to causing hangovers and bloating, along with the color, through the use of a patent pending four-stage charcoal filtration technology.

Their Cafe Fino is the only coffee tequila that contains caffeine and no added sugar, calories, or artificial milk products, using only natural stevia and espresso. They have also created a matcha mezcal with an insanely smooth Espadin base – a sugar free antioxidant blend that’s guilt free.

About Women of the Vine & Spirits

Women of the Vine & Spirits is the world’s leading organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the alcohol beverage industry. Women of the Vine & Spirits is an organization for members to connect through our global and diverse network and collaborate across all industry sectors. Providing members with resources and opportunities to thrive is the cornerstone of our organization and success. We offer steadfast support for women at every position in the field with membership benefits that include: education, training, mentorship, entrepreneurship and networking as well as tools, services and resources for personal and business development. Together, we are a committed community taking action and making a positive impact on the alcohol beverage industry, worldwide. For more information, please visit womenofthevine.com.

Contact : Jilian Sanz, [email protected]