Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Development, Key Players, Forecast of Industry till 2025

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) resins are manufactured using ethylene and vinyl acetate. They are used in production of packaging film, foam, wire & cable, solar cell encapsulation, and hot melt adhesives, and are composed of 1840% vinyl acetate.

EVA with low melt index (MI) offers high strength, superior viscosity, and hot tack (relative melting and bonding strength) as compared to its high melt index counterparts.

This report focuses on Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Scope of the Market: This report focuses on the global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa . This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market:

➳ Sipchem

➳ Al Habib Polymers FZE

➳ Al Daqiq Gen. Tr.

➳ Jowat Middle East FZE

➳ Fajr Kerman Petrochemical Complex

➳ Arkema S.A.

➳ Braskem S.A.

➳ Celanese Corporation

➳ Dow Inc.

➳ Exxon Mobil Corporation

➳ Formosa Plastics Corporation

➳ Hanwha Chemical Corporation

➳ LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V.

➳ Sinopec Corporation

➳ Lotte Chemical Corporation

On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⤇ Vinyl Acetate-modified Polyethylene (Low VA Density)

⤇ Thermoplastic Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Medium VA Density)

⤇ Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Rubber (High VA Density)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market for each application, including-

⤇ Foam

⤇ Hot Melt Adhesives

⤇ Wire & Cable

⤇ Extrusion Casting

⤇ Solar Cell Encapsulation

⤇ Others

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market 2020 Forecast to 2025 Industry Segment by Regions:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

