Powered Smart Cards Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

This Market Study analyzes the performance of the global powered smart card market over an eight-year forecast period (2016 – 2024) in a newly published report. The report analyzes opportunities present in the market and highlights updates and insights pertaining to various segments of the global powered smart card market. This Market Study also throws light on the key drivers and trends likely to impact the global powered smart card market over the next eight years.

Smart cards are IC based cards that accumulate and retrieve information using various computer systems. Smart cards primarily act as cost-effective devices to store, manage, and maintain credentials for end users. To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three major sections – by type, by application, and by region. The report analyzes the global powered smart card market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn units).

The report starts with a market overview and market definition; and provides an analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends influencing the market. The following sections include a comprehensive analysis of the global market – by type, by application, and by region. The report evaluates the market and presents an in-depth analysis of the market size in terms of value and volume – based on various factors affecting the market covering both the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with the forecast provided for the period 2016–2024.

The final section of the report presents a detailed competitive landscape of the global powered smart card market and profiles some of the companies operating in this market. The companies featured in the report are Safran Identity and Security (Morpho SA), Oberthur Technologies, Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Eastcompeace Technology Co. Ltd., Watchdata Technologies Ltd., Datang Telecom Technology Co. Ltd., Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd., Samsung, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Research methodology

To deduce the global powered smart card market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by type, application, and region; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global powered smart card market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analysis based on supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global powered smart card market. To develop the market forecast, This Market Study has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the global powered smart card market.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global powered smart card market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global powered smart card market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and to determine the overall global powered smart card market performance, This Market Study has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global powered smart card market.

