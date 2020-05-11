Screen Printing Mesh Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

Screen printing mesh market report provides forecast and analysis of the screen printing mesh market at the global level. It provides screen printing mesh market historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast for 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 meter square). The screen printing mesh market report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on global printing industry, packaging market, and global textile industry. Additionally, screen printing mesh market report includes supply side drivers, demand side drivers, restraints, product level trends, and company level trends of the global screen printing mesh market. The report comprises the study of opportunities for screen printing mesh manufacturers and also includes a detailed value chain analysis along with a profitability margin analysis.
In order to provide users of screen printing mesh market report a comprehensive view of the screen printing mesh market, we have included detailed competition analysis among global market leaders, global market structure, market share analysis, and company profiles with their SWOT analysis, product overview and company overview of screen printing mesh market players. The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of screen printing mesh manufacturers on parameters such as product offerings, total revenue, target regions, and key differentiators. The study encompasses screen printing mesh market attractiveness analysis by material type, filament type, mesh count, thread diameter, substrate, end-use, and region.
The report includes volume sales of screen printing mesh and the revenue generated from the sales of screen printing mesh globally, across all important regional economies. The global screen printing mesh market is segmented on the basis of material into polyarylate, polyester, nylon, and steel segments.
The screen printing mesh market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of screen printing mesh by material and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Screen printing mesh market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The screen printing mesh market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current screen printing mesh market scenario. Pricing is considered by the calculation of revenue obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional screen printing mesh manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users of screen printing mesh have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents has been taken into view. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the screen printing mesh market for various end uses in different regions across the globe. A top-down approach has been used to estimate the screen printing mesh market by country. Screen printing mesh market numbers for all the regions by material, filament type, mesh count, thread diameter, substrate, and end use have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level screen printing mesh market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The screen printing mesh market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of screen printing mesh market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and the company’s annual reports and publications.
Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the screen printing mesh market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key players in the global screen printing mesh market are Haver & Boecker OHG, Sefar AG, NBC Meshtec, Inc., Maishi Wire Mesh Mfg., Nippon Tokushu Fabric, Inc., Asada Mesh Co., Ltd., Saati S.p.A., Weisse & Eschrich GmbH & Co. KG, Extris Srl, and Nakanuma Art Screen Co., Ltd.
Key Segments Covered
By Material
Polyarylate
Polyester
Nylon
Steel
By Filament Type
Mono-filament
Multi-filament
By Mesh Count
Below 80 Threads per inch
80 – 110 Threads per inch
110-220 Threads per inch
220-305 Threads per inch
Above 305 Threads per inch
By Thread Diameter
Below 30 micron
30-60 micron
60-90 micron
Above 90 micron
By Substrate
Paper & Paperboard
Metal
Plastic
Fabric
Glass
By End Use
Textile Industry
Packaging Industry
Glass & Ceramics
Electronics & Electrical
Advertising & Marketing
By Region
North America
US
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
Germany
Italy
France
UK
Spain
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
South Africa
North Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
China
India
ASEAN
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of APEJ
Japan
