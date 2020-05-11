Smart Lighting Market 2020-2024: Global Market Report with Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges, Market Size, and Forecast

Report Title: Smart Lighting Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Smart Lighting Market Report is expected to show tremendous growth in the coming years. Analysts also analyzed the ongoing trends in Smart Lighting and the opportunities for growth in the industries.

Smart Lighting Report provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.

Smart Lighting is a technology for lighting which has a main goal of energy efficiency and automated controls of the lighting based on the condition. The smart lighting controls are based on using sensors such as infrared sensors, daylight sensors, motion detectors and occupancy sensors .This automated lighting controls are the main reason which serves energy efficiency. The Global Smart Lighting Market was 7.28 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 16.24 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period.Drivers vs. ConstraintsThe major growth of smart lighting market is due to the development of smart cities, increasing usage of wireless technology, and increasing awareness of energy efficiency. The new trends in market such as growing demand for Internet of Things(IoT) technology and emergence of light fidelity (Li-Fi) technology has a direct impact on the dynamics and market of smart lighting technology.Industry Structure and UpdatesTier 1 vendor such as Royal Philips NV, OSRAM Licht AG., Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE owns a market share of 40% of the Global smart lighting market. Asia Pacific countries such as India, China are mainly focusing on the aspect of smart cities which also include the smart lighting technology. The Indian government has announced plans to invest in smart cities and in 2018 also allocated over 2.3 Billion USD in Smart cities, So it also paves a way for smart lighting initiative.

Smart Lighting Market 2020 Forecast to 2024 Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

