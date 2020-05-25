Global Transdermal Drug Patches Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Transdermal Drug Patches market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Transdermal Drug Patches market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A transdermal drug patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Transdermal patches are presently being marketed which can be worn anywhere from as little as eight hours to as long as seven days, depending on their therapeutic indication.

Transdermal drug patches production has relatively high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the USA transdermal drug patches industry. The main market players are Noven, Mylan, Novartis and Johnson & Johnson. The production of transdermal drug patches will increase to 477482 K Units in 2016 from 340530 K Units in 2011 with average growth rate of 7.00%. USA transdermal drug patches capacity utilization rate remained at around 76.86% in 2015.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Transdermal Drug Patches market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Transdermal Drug Patches industry.

The research report studies the Transdermal Drug Patches market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Transdermal Drug Patches market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Transdermal Drug Patches market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Transdermal Drug Patches market: Segment Analysis

The global Transdermal Drug Patches market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Transdermal Drug Patches market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Transdermal Drug Patches market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

Nicotine Transdermal Patch

Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch

Clonidine Transdermal Patch

Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Used for Hypertension

Used for Contraception

Used for Analgesia

Used for Smoking Cessation

Used for Angina

Used for Hormone Replacement

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Transdermal Drug Patches market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Transdermal Drug Patches key manufacturers in this market include:

Noven

Mylan

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Agile Therapeutics

Teikoku Pharma USA

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Hercon Pharmaceuticals

Pocono

DURECT Corporation

Xel Pharmaceuticals

