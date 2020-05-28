Global Contact Image Sensor Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Contact Image Sensor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Contact Image Sensor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Contact image sensor is a kind of integrated module. It is a combination of an optical, a light sensing and an illumination system; all within one compact system. It is a type of LED sensor having useful applications in scanner technologies. Contact image sensor has become popular as it is a small and economic power source of imaging capability. Contact image sensor can sense any light which incident over its silicon surface. The distance between the document being scanned and the sensor is very less in the contact image sensor. Unlike CCD technology (charged coupled device), the size of every cell of the silicon surface is equal to the scale of the information to be scanned or captured. The image enlargement and reduction is not required when contact image sensor scans the image. Manufacturers are trying to innovate optical technologies with the help of contact image sensor. Brightness, uniformity, depth of illumination and optical simulation technology are some of the unique features of the contact image sensing technology.

A CIS typically consists of a linear array of detectors, covered by focusing lenses and flanked by red, green, and blue LEDs for illumination. The use of LEDs allows the CIS to be highly power efficient, allowing scanners to be powered through the minimal line voltage supplied via a USB connection. CIS devices typically produce lower image quality compared to CCD devices; in particular, the depth of field is greatly limited, which poses a problem for material that is not perfectly flat. However, a CIS contact sensor is smaller and lighter than a CCD line sensor, and allows all the necessary optical elements to be included in a compact module, thus helping to simplify the inner structure of the scanner. With a CIS contact sensor, the scanner can be portable, with a height of only around 30 mm. CIS is both a key component of, and widely used in, scanners (especially portable scanners), electrographs, bar code readers and optical identification technology.

The industry’s leading producers, Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and ROHM Semiconductor, accounted for 34.33 percent, 31.2 percent and 6.48 percent of revenue in 2019.

The global Contact Image Sensor market is valued at US$ 1233.8 million in 2019 is expected to reach US$ 1992.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020-2026.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Monochrome Contact Image Sensor

Color Contact Image Sensor

By Application:

Copy Machine Applications

Scanner Applications

Inspection

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Contact Image Sensor market are:

Mitsubishi Electric

Canon

ROHM Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Syscan

Lite-On Semiconductor

WHEC

CMOS Sensor Inc.

Tichawa Vision

