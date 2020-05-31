Global Flex LED Strip Lights Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Flex LED Strip Lights market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flex LED Strip Lights market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flex LED Strip Lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These Flex LED Strip Lights come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

Of the major players of Flex LED Strip Lights, Jiasheng Lighting maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Jiasheng Lighting accounted for 4.447% of the Global Flex LED Strip Lights sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 3.50% and 4.626% including LEDVANCE and OML.

In this study, the region of Flex LED Strip Lights divided into six geographic segments: In United States, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 17.36%. In the Europe, total Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 24.75%. The market in China Flex LED Strip Lights accounted for 25.40%, in Japan 4.14%, in India 2.87% and in South East Asia 2.61%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, there are mainly two major types of Flex LED Strip Lights, including 5050 and 3528, and this two major segment totally accounted for 77.08 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the commercial segment was estimated to account for the highest revemie share of 94.32% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the UK recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Flex LED Strip Lights 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Flex LED Strip Lights 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Flex LED Strip Lights 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1889.2 million in 2019. The market size of Flex LED Strip Lights 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Flex LED Strip Lights market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Flex LED Strip Lights market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flex LED Strip Lights market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Flex LED Strip Lights market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Flex LED Strip Lights market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Flex LED Strip Lights market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Flex LED Strip Lights market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Flex LED Strip Lights market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Flex LED Strip Lights market.

Flex LED Strip Lights Breakdown Data by Type

5050

3528

Others

Flex LED Strip Lights Breakdown Data by Application

Home Application

Commercial Application

