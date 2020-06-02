Covid-19 Impact on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

2-ethylhexyl acrylate is one of the constituents of acrylic polymeric latex. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate appears as a clear liquid and offers good flexibility and dilution properties. It is known to undergo free-radical solution polymerization with methyl methacrylate to form pressure-sensitive adhesives. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate is a useful feedstock for chemical synthesis, as it readily undergoes addition reactions with a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds. Copolymers of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be prepared with acrylic acid and its salts; amides and esters; and methacrylates, acrylonitrile, maleic acid esters, vinyl acetate, and vinyl chlorides. The polymerization reaction of the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be initiated by light, peroxides, heat, or contaminants. It reacts aggressively when combined with strong oxidants and can form explosive mixtures with atmospheric temperature above 80°C. The chemical, physical, and toxicological properties of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be significantly modified by using additives or stabilizers. Major applications of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate include superabsorbent polymers, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastics, and printing inks.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA), including the following market information:

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, DowDuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Arkema, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Eastman, Formosa Plastics, Ashland, The Toagosei Group, Sunvic Chemical, Taixing Jurong Chemical, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical, Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Above 99.0%

Above 99.5%

Others

Based on the Application:

Paints and Inks

Adhesives

Construction Materials

Others

