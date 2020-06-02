Covid-19 Impact on Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Tungsten blue, as known as blue tungsten oxide, BTO, β- tungsten oxide, hence the name as appearance of blue powder, with reducibility. Blue tungsten oxide refers to a class of dark blue compound with the mixed valence state of tungsten (Ⅵ) and tungsten (V), it is the product of the reducing agent and tungsten compound, its formula is WO3-x. The component of tungsten blue is indefinite, maybe coexist with tungsten trioxide, ammonium tungstate and tungsten dioxide, and the most common form is WO2.9, with its found density of 7.15g/cm3，X-ray density measurement of 7.16 g/cm3, and homogeneous area range of WO2.8975~2.9014(1000°C)。

Tungsten blue has a very complex composition, intermediate oxide of WO2, WO4 ect. can coexist. Tungsten blue if counted with t composition of WO2.9, then it has 82.13% of tungsten content, however, WO3 has 79.30% of W content.Tungsten blue generally formed in solution, may be made of tungsten oxide in hydrochloric acid suspension by zinc reduction in the system; or wet tungsten oxide by UV irradiation, and white gum tungstic acid in indirect sunlight; in addition, with a reducing agent, such as tin to reduce tungstate solution can also get “tungsten blue” to make the entire solution turning blue.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO), including the following market information:

Global Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Blue Tungsten Oxide (BTO) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Tejing Tungsten, H.C. Starck, Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten, Swastik Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, BESEEM, Grand Sea Group, Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP), Ganzhou Yuanchi, Buffalo Tungsten Inc., Ganzhou CF Tungsten, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Above 99.95%

Others

Based on the Application:

Electronics Industry

Ceramic Painting

Cemented Carbide

Others

