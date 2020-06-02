Covid-19 Impact on Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Mono propylene glycol (also known as propylene glycol, PG, propan1, 2diol and MPG) is a clear, colourless, and viscous liquid with a characteristic odour. It has the formula C3H8O, is soluble in water, and has hygroscopic properties. MPG is used across a wide range of industries as it has low toxicity, coupled with a freezing point which is depressed upon mixing with water.

There are many uses for mono propylene glycol across many different industries and some chemical manufacturers produce two grades of MPG to meet these varied needs.

The first grade is used in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. MPG is used as a solvent for food colourings and flavourings, and is also a classified humectant food additive (E1520). In the personal care industry it is used as a moisturiser in make-up, shampoo, bubble bath and baby wipes, to name but a few examples. The pharmaceutical industry uses MPG as a solvent in oral, injectable, and topical formulations.

Industrial grade MPG also has a variety of uses but the main application is as an antifreeze and aircraft wing and runway de-icer. This is because the freezing point of MPG lowers upon mixing with water. It is also used in heat transfer liquids such as engine coolants.

It can also be used as a chemical intermediate in the production of high performance unsaturated polyester resins used in paints and varnishes. It is also an excellent solvent that is utilised in printing inks and it is also used in the manufacture of non-ionic detergents which are used in the petroleum, sugar-refining, and paper making industries. It can also be used in the cryonics industry and can be used as an additive in pipe tobacco as it prevents dehydration.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Monopropylene Glycol (MPG). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Monopropylene Glycol (MPG), including the following market information:

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DowDuPont, BASF, Huntsman, ADM, OLEON, Polioles, LyondellBasell, Repsol, INEOS, AGC Chemicals, Shell, ADEKA, SKC, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, PCC Rokita, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical, Tongling Jintai Chemical, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals, Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical, Shandong Depu Chemical, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Based on the Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Others

