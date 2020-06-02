Covid-19 Impact on Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) is innoxious and soluble in water, it can be used in situations of alkaline and high concentration without scale sediment. PAAS can disperse the microcrystals or microsand of calcium carbonate, calcium phosphate and calcium sulfate. PAAS is used as scale inhibition and dispersant for circulating cool water system, papermaking, weave, dyeing, ceramic, painting, etc.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS), including the following market information:

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Global Polyacrylic Acid Sodium (PAAS) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Kelien Water Purification Technology, IRO Group, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals, Hongye Holding Group, ShanDong XinTai Water Treatment, Shandong Dongtai Water Treatment, Weifang Senya Chemical, Jiangsu Oumao Chemical, Changzhou Yao’s Tongde Chemical, Shandong ThFine Chemical, Zouping Boyi Chemical, Henan Xinxiang No.7 Chemical, Dongtao Chemical Co., Ltd., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

30% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

40% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

45% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

50% Polyacrylic Acid Sodium

Others

Based on the Application:

Papermaking

Dyeing & Painting

Power Plants

Iron & Steel Factories

Chemical Fertilizer Plants

Refineries

Others

