Covid-19 Impact on Rubber Magnets Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Rubber magnets are generally ferrite powder bonded with a synthetic rubber compound and are made of a resilient, flexible, and adjustable rubber material.

Rubber magnets are generally ferrite powder bonded with a synthetic rubber compound and are made of a resilient, flexible, and adjustable rubber material. Rubber magnets are generally processed into roll, strips, block, sheet, ring, and all other types of complex shapes. They have excellent flexural resistance and flexibility as they are processed through extrusion molding, injection molding, or calendaring. Rubber magnets are also coated with paper, PVC film, UV oil coating, double-sided adhesive, or color die, which is then cut into different shapes depending upon the requirements. As the rubber magnets are flexible, the semi-finished or finished product can be punched, slit, cut, or laminated according to the specific requirements. There are two major types of rubber magnets, namely, isotropic and anisotropic rubber magnets. Rubber magnets are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electrical, and transportation industries.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Rubber Magnets. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Rubber Magnets was anticipated to grow, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Rubber Magnets is projected to grow.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Rubber Magnets, including the following market information:

Global Rubber Magnets Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Rubber Magnets Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include TA TONG MAGNET, Adams Magnetic Products, Jasdi Magnet, Tokyo Ferrite, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Jyun Magnetism Group, Magtech Industrial, Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson), MAGMATE TAIWAN LTD., Dexter Magnetic Technologies, Magnum Magnetics, Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material, SIMOTEC Group, Hing Ngai, Realpower Magnetic Industry, Magnet Technology, Xiamen Dexing Magnet Tech, AIM Magnet, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics, Zhonghao Magnetic Materials, NingBo BestWay Magnet, Jiangmen Magsource New Material, Shenzhen Feller Magnets, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Isotropic Rubber Magnets

Anisotropic Rubber Magnets

Based on the Application:

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Others

