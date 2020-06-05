Covid-19 Impact on Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Glassfiber Reinforced PBT market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Processed to molded parts, these grades are key players in assemblies that withstand high mechanical stress even at elevated temperatures, such as in the engine compartment of cars. In addition to the pure PBT/glass fiber compounds, the range of reinforced grades also includes glass-fiber reinforced PBT blends which have been further optimized with regard to surface quality and dimensional stability.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Glassfiber Reinforced PBT. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Glassfiber Reinforced PBT was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Glassfiber Reinforced PBT is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Glassfiber Reinforced PBT, including the following market information:

Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Glassfiber Reinforced PBT Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF, Changchun, Lanxess, Sabic, Shinkong, DowDuPont, DSM, Mitsubishi, Ticona, WinTech, Kolon, Toray, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, BlueStar, LG Chem, Nan Ya, Evonik, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Pure PBT/Glass Fiber Vompounds

Glass-fiber Reinforced PBT Blends

Based on the Application:

Automobile Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Equipment

Others

