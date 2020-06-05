Covid-19 Impact on Phosphorite Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Phosphorite market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Phosphorite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The term phosphate rock (or phosphorite) is used to denote any rock with high phosphorus content. The largest and least expensive source of phosphorus is obtained by mining and concentrating phosphate rock from the numerous phosphate deposits of the world. Some phosphate rock is used to make calcium phosphate nutritional supplements for animals. Pure phosphorus is used to make chemicals for use in industry. The most important use of phosphate rock, though, is in the production of phosphate fertilizers for agriculture. Virtually all common fertilizers have an “N-P-K” rating. Phosphorus is the “P” in fertilizers. Phosphorus is involved in numerous plant functions, but its most important role is helping plants capture the sun’s energy and begin the photosynthesis process.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include OCP Group, Yunnan Phosphate Group, The Mosaic Company, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals, Kailin Group, Wengfu Group, PhosAgro, Nutrien, Jordan Phosphate Mines, Vales, El Nasr Mining Company, ICL Fertilizers, Ma’aden, J.R. Simplot Company, Copebrás(CMOC), Groupe Chimique Tunisien, GECOPHAM, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Marine Phosphate Deposits

Igneous Phosphate Deposits

Others

Based on the Application:

Fertilizer

Animal Nutrition

Detergent

Others

