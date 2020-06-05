Covid-19 Impact on Poultry Animal Nutrition Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Poultry Animal Nutrition market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Poultry Animal Nutrition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Animal nutrition focuses on the dietary needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production, but also in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife management. Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Poultry Animal Nutrition. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Poultry Animal Nutrition was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Poultry Animal Nutrition is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Poultry Animal Nutrition, including the following market information:

Global Poultry Animal Nutrition Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Poultry Animal Nutrition Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Poultry Animal Nutrition Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Poultry Animal Nutrition Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Evonik, Adisseo, Novus International, CJ Group, DSM, Meihua Group, Alltech, BASF, Kemin Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Global Bio-Chem, ADM, Biomin, Novozymes, Lonza, DowDuPont, Nutreco, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Based on the Application:

Chicken

Duck

Goose

