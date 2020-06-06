Global Heat Shrinkable Tube Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Heat Shrinkable Tube market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Heat Shrinkable Tube market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Heat shrinkable tube is a shrinkable plastic tube used to insulate wires, providing abrasion resistance and environmental protection for stranded and solid wire conductors, connections, joints and terminals in electrical work. It can also be used to repair the insulation on wires or to bundle them together, to protect wires or small parts from minor abrasion, and to create cable entry seals, offering environmental sealing protection. Heat shrink tubing is ordinarily made of nylon or polyolefin, which shrinks radially (but not longitudinally) when heated, to between one-half and one-sixth of its diameter.

Heat shrink tubing can be made of any one of a range of thermoplastics, including polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Viton® (for high-temp and corrosive environments), Neoprene®, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and Kynar®. In addition to these polymers, some types of special-application heat shrink can also include an adhesive lining that helps to bond the tubing to underlying cables and connectors, forming strong seals that can often be waterproof. Another material that is sometimes added to heat shrink tubing is conductive polymer thick film, which provides an electrical connection between the two or more conductive objects that are being joined by the tubing – without the need to solder them first.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3-4% of average growth rate. China and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Heat shrinkable tubes are refers to different types. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 56.02% of the heat shrinkable tube market is wire and cable, 21.68% is automotive industry, 11.18% is appliances industry, 5.70% is electronic equipment industry and 5.42% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more heat shrinkable tube. So, heat shrinkable tube has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for heat shrinkable tube is polymer. It can be made of any one of a range of thermoplastics, including polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Viton® (for high-temp and corrosive environments), Neoprene®, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) and Kynar®. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of copper powder industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the global Heat Shrinkable Tube market size was US$ 4830.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Heat Shrinkable Tube market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Heat Shrinkable Tube industry.

The research report studies the Heat Shrinkable Tube market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Heat Shrinkable Tube market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Heat Shrinkable Tube market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Heat Shrinkable Tube market: Segment Analysis

The global Heat Shrinkable Tube market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Heat Shrinkable Tube market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Heat Shrinkable Tube market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Polyolefin Heat Shrinkable Tube

Fluoropolymer Heat Shrinkable Tube

Chlorinated Polyolefin Heat Shrinkable Tube

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wire and Cable

Automotive

Appliances

Electronic Equipment

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Heat Shrinkable Tube market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Heat Shrinkable Tube key manufacturers in this market include:

TE Connectivity

Sumitomo Electric

DSG-Canus

3M

Changyuan Group

HellermannTyton

CIAC

Qualtek

Alpha Wire

Insultab

Dasheng Group

LG

Panduit

Molex

Woer

Thermosleeve USA

Shrinkflex

Salipt

Yun Lin Electronic

Zeus

Huaxiong Plastic

